The Nigeria Interreligious Council, NIREC, under the joint leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Wednesday, told Christians and Muslims in the country, not to expect any gain without some levels of pain.

The organisation said this in a terse statement signed on behalf of the two religious leaders by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, in Abuja.

Christians last week completed the Lenten season while Muslims this week commenced the Ramadan fast.

However, the Sultan of Sokoto and the CAN President reminded their followers that pain was a stepping stone to growth.

So, the duo pleaded with Nigerians to show more understanding and forgive one another as, according to them, nothing good comes easy even for nations.

“Lent and Ramadan are holy seasons of fasting, abstinence, almsgiving, works of mercy and forgiveness. In the spirit of these sacred seasons, let us pray for the courage to forgive each other and one another.

“The message from fasting, abstinence and alms-giving is no pain, no gain. Pain is a stepping stone to growth. May these seasons empower Nigeria to grow from grass to grace,” they said.

While praying for a united country, the leadership of NIREC urged all Nigerians to embrace peace in all things as taught by both Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

