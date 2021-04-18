…lament 15 deaths, 20 missing members

By Bose Adelaja

Over 20,000 e-cab drivers spread across Lagos State on Sunday, said there is no going back on its proposed strike on Monday, over poor condition of service meted by their coordinating body Uber and Bolt Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos under the aegis of Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA), the National President of the association Comrade Idris Sonuga said that over 15 members have died untimely as a result of the poor welfare condition and 20 were missing as a result of kidnapping and rituals while some currently suffer permanent disabilities due to non-charllance of the coordinating body over the drivers’ welfare.

He said as a result of the unhealthy and inhumane treatment meted on them by Uber and Bolt Nigeria, drivers cover a minimum of 150 kilometres in 15 hours daily service at N65 per kilometer and N10 per minute fixed by Uber and Bolt Nigeria which amounts to a gross of N15,000 daily.

According to him, out of the N15,000, 25 per cent goes to Uber and Bolt Nigeria as commission N4,950 on fuelling and N5,000 as vehicle rental while the drivers are left with a meagre sum of N1,200 out of which feeding, data and airtime will always be taken care off.

He said, “in view of this, this could make drivers work extra hours for survival and these occasions stress that could cause accidents or untimely death. Also, over 20 members are missing in the course of the unsecured service,”

The National President said PEDPA with over 50,000 registered members across Nigeria is registered under Trade Union Congress (TUC), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and relevant government agencies and parastatals in Nigeria, “unfortunately, efforts to get the attention of Uber and Bolt Nigeria to register the plights of the drivers was unsuccessful and our resolve was to proceed on industrial action on Monday,”

The National President enumerated the demands of the driver thus, “proper profiling of all riders patronizing our services, upward review of the fares to meet the current economic reality, review of all accounts blocked unjustifiably, adequate welfare packages for drivers and compensation to the family of those that lost their lives or permanently disabled and cancellation of Individual engagement among others,”

At press time, effort to reach Uber Nigeria and Bolt Nigeria were unsuccessful.

