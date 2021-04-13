A few days after South African retail giants Shoprite decided to pull its operations out of Nigeria, the country was further hit by Twitter’s decision to site its African headquarters in Ghana.

In his reaction to the news, Chief Olumide Aderinokun expressed his concern and he has concluded that the business policies of the APC-led government are not favouring anyone – both the citizens and the foreigners.

With Shoprite ranked as the biggest shopping mall in Nigeria with outlets in each major cities across the country, Chief Aderinokun frowned at how the government’s incompetence would make thousands of people jobless and also make tech-savvy youths miss working opportunities if Twitter – one of the most popular social networking sites in the world – had moved into the country.

“They lack direction and at this point, I don’t think the government knows what they are doing,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“If you see the policies drafted by the government, it scares investors.”

The 49-year-old real estate mogul who has been helping people in Ogun State Central through his foundation – Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, suggested that the government should be doing more for Nigerians with the resources in their hands.

The Nigerian government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is failing to woo foreign investors to do business in the country as challenges like fluctuating naira, unstable power supply, delays, and huge cost of clearing goods in ports persist.

