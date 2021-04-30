The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) congratulates young Table Tennis star, Musa Mustapha, who was recently ranked world number one in the Boys’ U-11 category by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

NOC Secretary General, Olabanji Oladapo, in a statement yesterday congratulated the president, members and staff of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for the achievement of the young lad at the world stage.

“The Nigeria Olympic Committee is proud of the rising youngster and we believe that with proper handling, he possesses the potential of a global star player in the future,” Oladapo said.

“On behalf of the president and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we congratulate Master Musa Mustapha and your federation on the outstanding achievement and we implore you to keep on with the good work even as we challenge federations to emulate this feat,” he said.



