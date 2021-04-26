The 93rd Annual Academy Awards which celebrates the achievements in television and film over the previous year, held on Sunday night, April 25.
The award ceremony was broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Once again, there was no host for the third time following the 2019 controversy which forced Kevin Hart to step down from hosting the previous gig over his homophobic tweets.
The big winner on the night was Nomadland, which won three prizes in Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
David Fincher’s Netflix film Mank led the nominations with 10 in total, while The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, South Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 all followed with six nods apiece.
Six films managed two awards, with The Father, Mank, Sound of Metal, Soul, Judas, and the Black Messiah all managing a pair of prizes.
Frances McDormand won her third best actress Oscar for her role in “Nomadland” and Anthony Hopkins notched his second-best actor win for “The Father.”
See the full list of winners below:
Best Picture
Nomadland — Winner
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Winner)
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Winner)
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Winner)
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Actress in a Supporting Role
Yuh-jung Youn – Minari (Winner)
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Movie film
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Original Song
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah — Winner
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest – The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now from One Night in Miami
Animated Feature Film
Soul — Winner
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Tenet — Winner
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Cinematography
Mank — Winner
Judas and the Black Messiah
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Film Editing
Sound of Metal — Winner
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
Mank — Winner
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Sound
Sound of Metal — Winner
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
International Feature Film
Denmark – Another Round (Winner)
Hong Kong – Better Days
Romania – Collective
Tunisia – The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary Short Subject
Colette — Winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latashe
Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher — Winner
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Live-Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers — Winner
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You — Winner
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Winner)
Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder – story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance – Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin – The Tr ial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Winner)
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami
Ramin Bahrani – The White Tiger
Original Score
Soul — Winner
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
