The 93rd Annual Academy Awards which celebrates the achievements in television and film over the previous year, held on Sunday night, April 25.

The award ceremony was broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Once again, there was no host for the third time following the 2019 controversy which forced Kevin Hart to step down from hosting the previous gig over his homophobic tweets.

The big winner on the night was Nomadland, which won three prizes in Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

David Fincher’s Netflix film Mank led the nominations with 10 in total, while The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, South Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 all followed with six nods apiece.

Six films managed two awards, with The Father, Mank, Sound of Metal, Soul, Judas, and the Black Messiah all managing a pair of prizes.

Frances McDormand won her third best actress Oscar for her role in “Nomadland” and Anthony Hopkins notched his second-best actor win for “The Father.”

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture

Nomadland — Winner

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Winner)

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Winner)

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Winner)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn – Minari (Winner)

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Movie film

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Original Song

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah — Winner

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest – The Story of Fire Saga

lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now from One Night in Miami

Animated Feature Film

Soul — Winner

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Tenet — Winner

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Cinematography

Mank — Winner

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Film Editing

Sound of Metal — Winner

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

Mank — Winner

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Sound

Sound of Metal — Winner

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

International Feature Film

Denmark – Another Round (Winner)

Hong Kong – Better Days

Romania – Collective

Tunisia – The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary Short Subject

Colette — Winner

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latashe

Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher — Winner

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Live-Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers — Winner

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You — Winner

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Winner)

Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder – story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance – Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin – The Tr ial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Winner)

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani – The White Tiger

Original Score

Soul — Winner

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Winner

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Like this: Like Loading...