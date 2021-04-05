A team of security operatives from the FIB-IRT Rigachikun base on operation Puff-Adder II, on April 1 at about 2pm, succeeded in arresting one Rabiu Idris Tella of Damau Village Anchau local government area of Zamfara State, a notorious arms and ammunitions supplier to bandits who have been terrorizing indigenes of the state and neighboring states.

Tella is usually supplies arms and ammunitions to bandits in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara state.

The suspect led the detectives to NTV village along Bokos road in Barkin Ladi L.G.A of Plateau State where one Mamuda Suleman and Sale Abubakar were arrested.

The duo were in possession of 850 rounds of AK47 live ammunitions and a Barretta Pistol with five round of live ammunitions.

However, while being arrested, Sale Abubakar attacked the security operatives with a pistol. He was overpowered and shot inthe leg. He was thereafter rushed to Police Clinic Jos for treatment and later died while receiving treatment.

During intorragation, Mamuda Suleman confessed to having one machine gun, two AK 47 rifles, 5000 AK 47 live ammunitions and 400 K2 live ammunitions kept inside his room.

Effort is in top gear towards the recovery of the said arms and ammunitions.

