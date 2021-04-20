Breaking News

NPFL: Ahmed Musa to miss most of Kano Pillars’ away games

By
By Emmanuel Okogba

Kano Pillars new signing, Ahmed Musa will miss most of his side’s away matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League due to issues bad roads.

Vanguard learnt that while Musa will be available for home matches, he will only appear in away matches that are close to Kano or those he can attend with flight.

Club sources also revealed that Musa who will not receive any salary will also donate his bonuses to charity.

Musa rejoined Kano Pillars-his boyhood club, on a short-loan deal after being without a club since he left Al Nassr of the Saudi Professional League.

The Super Eagles captain is expected to make his debut against Enyimba when the league resumes on May 5th.

Kano Pillars are joint table-toppers with Kwara United on 36 points from 19 matches.

