Coach of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt Stanley Eguma has expressed disappointment over the unstable calendar of the Nigerian top-flight league after another date 9th of May 2021 was released for the resumption of the second stanza of the 2020/21 league season from the initially scheduled date of 28th April 2021.

Eguma speaking in a chat with brila.net stressed his dissatisfaction with the continuous delay in restarting the season after having seen the first date of April 10 moved to 28 and now 9th of May. He lamented the effects this will have on technical program and team planning.

In the same vein, Heartland FC Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has called for stability in the schedule and calendar of league games in the NPFL following the newly released date (9th May 2021) for the resumption of the second stanza of the current campaign.

Ilechukwu complained that the newly released date would affect and disrupt the program of any well-structured club while it hands an advantage to those without structure.

“For teams with a good structure they will feel it because they will prepare the players both timing and giving break and everything but when you change it for those that don’t have the structure they have an advantage.

“So it all depends on where you belong. Are you in a well-structured team or otherwise, because with this condition now some teams can still ask players to take more breaks while they recover.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NPFL: Be consistent, Eguma, Ilechukwu tell LMC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...