The Imo command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested 265 suspects for various crimes and secured the conviction of 12 persons in Imo.

NSCDC’s commandant in the state, Mr Danjuma Elisha, said this in Owerri on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command in the first quarter.

He said the suspects were arrested for crimes bothering on pipeline vandalism, illegal dredging, illegal mining, attempted kidnapping, cultism and forgery.

Other crimes for which they were arrested include breach of trust, impersonation, criminal conspiracy, theft, assault, child and human trafficking, among others.

He also said that the command investigated 401 cases with 40 cases pending in different courts while reinvigorating its technical services unit for optimum performance.

Elisha added that the command sealed 40 Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for low performance and generated N15 million for the government through registration and licensing of (PGCs).

He further said the command resolved 320 communal disputes through its over 50 well trained Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals.

“During the period under review, we arrested 265 suspects for various crimes, secured over 12 convictions with 40l cases pending in courts.

“Nascent agro ranger personnel of the command have recorded success in settling herders/natives conflict in agrarian communities in Imo,“ he said.

He, however, called on residents of the state to avail the command of prompt intelligence so as to enable it serve the people better.

“We call on Imo residents to avail the command and other security agencies of prompt information regarding crimes so that such crimes can be nipped in the bud while we assure them of continued protection of lives and property in the state,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NSCDC arrests 265 suspects, convicts 12 in Imo appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...