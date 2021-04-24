The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested one Abdullahi Yaro (M) 31years of Kpaulu Area, Gure, over alleged stealing of a Bajaj motorcycle.

A statement from the command’s PRO, Babawale Afolabi, on Friday in Ilorin, said that the case of conspiracy and theft was reported at the Kosubosu Divisional office.

”In Gure community, on April 22, at about 5:00 o’clock, one Mr Yahaya Abdulateef (m) 27 years of Kpaulu Area Gure reported a case of conspiracy and theft of Bajaj motorcycle to our Kosubosu Divisional office .

”Our officers went into the investigation with the help of vigilantes and were able to arrest one Mr Abdullahi Yaro, 31 years of Kpaulu Area Gure.

“After thorough interrogation, he mentioned one Mr Abdulganiu Muhammed, 28 years as part of the team, he was quickly arrested and interrogated,” he said.

According to him, the suspect revealed that the stolen Bajaj Motorcycle was kept with one Mr Baki Adamu, 35 years of Buregi Kpane Gure.

He said that the officers quickly swung into action and brought both the motorcycle and the custodian to the office where the confirmed the ownership.

He said that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

