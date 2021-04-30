Ahmed Audi, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assured Nigerians of a highly coordinated approach to avert any threat of attack on Airport facilities across the country.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Sola Odumosu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Audi in a reaction to an intelligence report directed Commandants of States with Airports to immediately liaise with airport management authorities and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism of the facilities.

He further directed all concerned State Commandants to adequately deploy specialised units operatives of the corps to airports.

“Operatives from specialised units such as Counter-Terrorism, Anti-Vandalism, Crisis and Disaster Management as well as Intelligence and Surveillance personnel for covert operations to all the Airports in the country.

“The move was necessary to elicit credible intelligence that will not only prevent such attacks but also to bring those behind the purported acts to book.

“The Corps could not afford to treat the security of Nigerians with kid gloves, hence, the marching order to all concerned,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians to see the security of the nation as everyone’s business and not as an exclusive preserve for security agencies alone.

Audi urged citizens to voluntarily provide credible information about any suspicious movement or criminal’s activities.

“We are committed to protecting the identity of informants,” he assured.



In this article:

NSCDC

No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...