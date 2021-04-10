By Jacob Ajom

In the face of prevailing circumstances surrounding the 20th National Sports Festival, former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion Peter Oboh has hailed the Edo State Government for steps taken so far, in ensuring the ongoing festival is a success.

He said apart from presenting state-of-the-art facilities, the government and people of Edo State deserved commendation for rising in harmony to give Nigeria one of the best NSFs ever.

Speaking to newsmen in his Apapa office, during the week, Oboh who was also the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight champion said, “I want to salute the courage, determination and capacity of the government and people of Edo state to play the good host and give Nigerians the wonderful sports festival we are witnessing. It is a festival with a difference because the state-of-the-art facilities have given it that touch of modernity.”

Oboh said he was in support of the state’s Deputy Governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu who doubles as chairman of the Local Organising Committee for his zeal, bravery and determination toward making the games a historic success.

“He has shown the qualities of a true leader,” Oboh enthused, pointing out that he could not agree less with the LOC boss who said, Edo sports would witness a return to the glory days.. “I believe we are headed towards the days we were called Bendel state,” he recalled, adding that, “sports in Edo can never be the same again after the festival. “Edo will emerge stronger in sports because the determination exhibited by the Local Organising Committee to ensure they leave behind a legacy, is awesome.”

