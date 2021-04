Host Edo state won two gold medals to lead the medals table as track and field got off to a brilliant start on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. The duo of Fadekemi Olude (1:40.05) and Dele Elegbede (1:42.16) gave Edo state their first gold medals of the Festival by winning the women […]

