The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Zamfara chapter, is set to express their displeasure over the incessant killings of motorists by bandits, an action they describe as the fallout of the nonchalant attitude of the present administration towards the deteriorating security situation in the state.

The union expressed their dismay and condemned the actions of the bandits particularly to Dansadau Community.

The union has therefore notified the general public that no public vehicle would be allowed to transport passengers from Gusau central motor park to Dansadau and vice versa.

This won’t be the first time protests will break out in Zamfara state over rising cases of insecurity.

In 2018, residents of some parts of the state protested against the worsening insecurity in the state by barricading the Gusau-Zaria highway linking the state to Kaduna, Kano, and Abuja.

The protesters who came from surrounding villages converged in the local government headquarters where they joined others villagers who were already taking refuge in Tsafe since their communities were attacked by bandits.

The protesters at that time destroyed political billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari and the then state governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

The protests later degenerated into a riot as the protesters chanted derogatory terms against the defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali who is from the state, and Yari.

During the riot, the protesters also burnt down newly acquired motorcycles meant to be distributed by the local government chairman.

Like this: Like Loading...