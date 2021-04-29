National Youth Service Corps Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has advocated for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund that would cater for the financial empowerment of all Corps Members as they pass out from Service.

He said this would help them to establish their vocational businesses with the skills they acquire from the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme in the course of service.

Ibrahim stated this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to the former Head of State and founder of the NYSC Scheme, General Yakubu Gowon at his residence in Abuja.

He said the establishment of the Trust Fund would also reduce the level of unemployment among the youths, while curbing the increasing rate of crime in the country.

The Director-General revealed that since 2012 when the NYSC Scheme introduced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Department into its Orientation Course content, it has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and other financial institutions in respect of offering credit facilities to Corps Members to establish their businesses.

The Director-General restated the need to expand the capacity of NYSC Orientation Camps to be able to accommodate the ever increasing Corps population; while also calling for a regular maintenance of the camp facilities.

Talking about the Trust Fund, the General Ibrahim explained that, “The funding will come from a certain percentage of profit accruing to some corporate bodies, and such funds can be used to expand NYSC Orientation Camps and renovate the camp facilities.”

“NYSC is critical to the Health and Education sectors of the economy, and our Corps Members serve as head teachers in some schools especially in the rural areas.”

“The introduction of the Trust Fund will take a lot of financial burden off the State Governments,” the DG said.

In his remark, General Yakubu Gowon commended the Director-General for his foresight, which has reinforced the relevance of the Scheme.

He appreciated Corps Members for their intervention in the Health and Education sectors, as well as the creditable roles they play during national assignments, especially their efforts in the curtailment of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

General Gowon promised to liaise with all the relevant arms of the government towards ensuring that the Director-General’s request becomes a reality.

“There is the need to make the Scheme more relevant and improve its standard. We will continue to encourage the youths to do their best,” he concluded.



