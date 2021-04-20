By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Adedeji Emmanuel was reported dead after consuming a substance suspected to be sniper.

It was gathered the body of Emmanuel, a 200-level student of Accounting and Management, was found around spider house, which housed Mechanical Engineering Department. A student confided in the medium that the deceased resolved to suicide, having suffered depression as a result of a failed business venture.

It was learnt that the deceased had lodged at OAU Conference hall two days before his demise.

Confirming the incident, the school’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju said the undergraduate’s death is painful and unfortunate. He charged parents to Always guide their children to know that suicide is not a solution to any problem.

“We appeal to parent and guidance to please let our children know that failure or depression occasioned by whatever, suicide should not be an option.

“We want to sympathise with the parent and friends of the deceased.

“The boy was at his formative stage. We heard that the boy left a suicide note. It pains us that the boy is no more. His action was because of one challenge or the other”, he said.

