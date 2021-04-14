By James Ogunnaike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday commended the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for establishing the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) for proper sanitation of the state, saying that itwould lead to a cleaner environment.

Chief Obasanjo gave the commendation when he played host to OGWAMA management team who were on a working visit to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

He said, by this singular act, Governor Abiodun has shown his determination to bequeath a cleaner environment to the good people of Ogun state, urging the state government to partner with various stakeholders in the waste management sector so that the state can reap its efforts at making the environment clean, which necessitated the establishment of OGWAMA.

He highlighted some benefits which the state can derived from such partnership to include recycling of waste which will generate energy for domestic and industrial use as well as compose manure for agricultural purposes.

He reiterated the desire of OOPL to partner with OGWAMA in these key areas.

“The energy so generated will be used for immediate communities where the recycling plants are generated, thereby reducing over reliance on public utilities and move the nation towards industrial growth and sustainable development”, Chief Obasanjo added.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA, Mr. Ola Oresanya said Governor Abiodun established OGWAMA as an enabler for employment generation, stressing that over thirty thousand direct and indirect jobs have been created.

Aside from this, Oresanya said the State government is determined to make the State the cleanest in Nigeria while thanking the former President for extending hands of fellowship to the authority.

He thereafter decorated Chief Obasanjo as the Grand Patron of OGWAMA.

