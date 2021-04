Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi have urged the Federal Government to create special courts to “deal promptly with cases of banditry, kidnapping…

The post Obasanjo, Gumi deplore colouration of insecurity, canvass special courts for bandits, kidnappers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...