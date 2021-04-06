By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr Kunle Olajide has described the communique of the last Saturday’s Obasanjo, Gumi meeting in Abeokuta as inadequate, saying it failed to thoroughly address some of the fundamental issues currently pummeling the nation.

The popular Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi had met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his hilltop mansion in Abeokuta some day’s ago over the intractable security challenges facing the nation.

Olajide in a telephone conversation with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti on Monday commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Sheikh Abubakar Gumi for the initiative but said “the Communiques of the meeting does not go far enough to address the security challenges we have in Nigeria.

According to him, “two major factors were completely omitted in the communique, not a word was said about the herdsmen destroying farmlands all over southern Nigeria, especially the Southwest, raping our women, killing our people and so on. Not a word was said about them and then about open grazing, these ought to have been mention significantly in the communique.

“What hurt me most was the omission of social justice in Nigeria, if you don’t have social justice in any country, you can’t have peace, you can’t have security, and the injustice in the country emanated from the political system we are practising, which is a product of the 1999 unitary constitution, not a word was said about that too. For me, the meeting appeared more cosmetics than real but at least, it’s a good start.

“The 1999 constitution is a unitary/ military constitution, decree 24. The political system evolving from it, in my own opinion is the government of the tiny political leadership elites by the tiny political leadership elites and for the tiny political leadership elites. The People are completely sidelined.

“The only aspect of that constitution which touched the people in chapter 2, which is not justiciable. It does not address the problem of the people, a vast amount of the revenue of this country is spent on recurrent expenditure and we are left with just about 20% for capital expenditures in a country as vast, as huge as Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million.

“So, for me, any attempt to solve the security challenges must address these fundamental issues but was omitted in the communique that was issued. Nothing was mention of abandoning if we have to abandon the 1999 constitution and a people truly federal constitution, nothing was said about the different level of policing in Nigeria for example.

“So, we congratulate and commend them for the meeting but it did not go down well enough to address the basic issues.

“We urge them in the Kaduna meeting to let us know their position on open grazing in the 21st century, night grazing in the 21st century and whether it is permissible for anybody in the course of his own business to destroy other persons’ means of livelihood and prevent people from going to the farm, Olajide said.

