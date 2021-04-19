Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, says the claims by Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that Federal Government printed about N60 Billion to share to the federating units in March cannot be regarded as spurious.

The governor, has, meanwhile, challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unequivocally declare if money was printed or not.

Governor Wike stated this while briefing journalists shortly after he attended the child dedication of Mr and Mrs Uche Nwosu in Abuja on Sunday.

His word: “Obaseki was in APC, so he understands them. So, Obaseki couldn’t have come from the blues to say they printed N60 billion. He knows them.”

Governor Wike, said it was regrettable that instead of the Governor of Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele to address the issue raised by Govenor Obaseki, he opted to issue a veiled threat to states to pay back bailout loan given to them by the federal government.

“Instead of answering the question he (Emefiele) said governors have to pay back the bailout loan. Bailout is a loan, if you want to take it, go and take it. But answer the question whether money was printed or not printed.”

The governor said his decision to attend Uche Nwosu’s (the son in law of former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha) child dedication, is devoid of politics or political affiliation.

He explained that his relationship with Senator Okorocha, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) started in 1999 when he was the chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“I’ve known him (Okorocha) since 1999 when I was chairman of council. I didn’t know him today, so I don’t because of politics or whatever it is, abandon people. It is my character to always keep my friendship with people. It is not based on party or politics. Friendship is friendship.”

Governor Wike, urged Senator Okorocha and his wife not to be dispirited by the political persecution they are currently facing. According to him, the kind of political battle they have been through will cause them to rely on God and not on their mortal strength.

He further charged Senator Okorocha to consider joining hands with Nigerians who are determined to pull Nigeria from the brinks of economic collapse to path of economic prosperity.

He lauded Uche Nwosu and his wife, Uloma, for organizing the praise and worship church service to dedicate their son to God.

Governor Wike, explained that the reason why he has been able to survive several fierce political battles is because he has never stopped to give thanks to God.

“Because of my thanksgiving they can never defeat me. The greatest Army is God.”

The founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo said he has enormous respect for families and individuals who always return to show gratitude to God for what he has done for them.

The pastor commended Mr and Mrs Nwosu for dedicating their child to God. He maintained that whatever is dedicated to God shall never diminish.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Obaseki’s N60bn claim can’t be spurious, Wike says appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...