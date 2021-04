Starting 14 April, the South African rand (ZAR) and U.S. Natural Gas (XNG) join OctaFX’s asset pool—they come with four tradable currency pairs and one commodity/currency pair. The global Forex broker OctaFX has recently added the South African rand (ZAR) and U.S. Natural Gas (XNG) to its asset pool. According to the Big Mac Index […]

The post OctaFX introduces new currency pairs, new commodity: ZAR pairs and XNGUSD appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...