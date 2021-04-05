By Clifford Ndujihe

A leading Igbo intellectual and think tank group, Nzuko Umunna, has described the death of Afenifere Spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who died on Saturday, as a huge loss to Nigeria because of his efforts to unite the country.

Lamenting that ”the bridge builder is gone,” Nzuko Umunna, in a joint statement by its Co-ordinator, Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, and Secretary-General, Dr. Paschal Mbanefo, said it received with shock the news of Odumakin’s death.

It said: ”Yinka, as has been testified by many Nigerians, was a progressive and great activist, who always stands for the rights of the people.

”To us in Nzuko Umunna, Yinka was a great partner and bridge who continued to play a key role in strengthening the bond and unity of the Igbo and Yoruba. It would be recalled that he was a key player in the maiden Handshake across the Niger initiative which has culminated in a formidable alliance amongst the people of Southern Nigeria.

”The leadership and entire members of Nzuko Umunna heartily commiserate with the wife Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin and the entire members of the Odumakin family on the death of their great son. We are consoled by his life legacies and will continue to work and consolidate on the gains of his interventions. He will be greatly remembered as a loyal partner and a voice of the people.”

