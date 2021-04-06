…He was a progressive, audacious citizen

By Chris Ochayi

The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu has commiserated with the Pan Yoruba Socio-cultural organization, Afenifere over the demise of it’s spokesperson,, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, describing his passage as a great loss to Yoruba race and the entire country.

Chief Nwosu in a statement issued on Monday, which a copy was made available to Vanguard in Abuja, lamented that it was indeed a sad Easter to remember, for our South Western brothers and sisters home and abroad, the entire family of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, the Alumni of the Obafemi Awolowo University, the mainstream media and Nigerians as a whole.

Nwosu, who also the interim National President of Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, commiserated wit Yinka Odumakin’s family on his untimely transition and call to glory, portraying him as an activist and advocate of justice, good conscience, equity and truth.

According to him, “In Yinka we lost a colleague, patriot, concerned professional, progressive and an audacious citizen. At a time when Christians all over the world are celebrating the rising of Christ, it is an irony that we mourn our brother and fighter, Yinka Odumakin.

”The consolation we however have is that Yinka lived a life of fulfilment, having dedicated himself for service to humanity, justice, good conscience, equity and truth.”

”It can be recalled that Yinka Odumakin was part of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, that fought the regime of late military head of state, Sani Abacha, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

”Until his death, Mr Odumakin was spokesman for Afenifere and had been vocal about Nigeria’s development way before 1993, as a key player in NADECO.

”As Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin spoke doggedly for the rights of the Yoruba and the people of the South-West geopolitical zone.

READ ALSO:

The ADC National Chairman further said, “Yinka Odumakin was an embodiment and encapsulation of selflessness and true patriotism. He has left a huge standard that we must live with and follow: the fact that we should be committed to nation building, which is the hallmark and true definition of citizenship.

”His entire life was about his community, how he could give and impact more, and about Nigeria. He was indeed a son of the soil in all ramifications”.

“Odumakin is a lesson to us all: we have to live purposefully irrespective of whose ox is gored and pierced. He spoke with bravery, courage, and defended his beliefs about good governance and responsible leadership to the letter.

”He was a real advocate of democracy, rightly practicing what he preached regarding restructuring, human right, freedom of speech, and national development.

“We will surely miss the voice of caution and truth that was Yinka Odumakin. We can only pray that God in His infinite mercy will raise thousands of young men and women to continue what he has started.

”We will always remember Yinka Odumakin and we will make sure his legacy lives on, not just in our memories, but in reality as we push for a new Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Odumakin: We’ve lost a colleague, patriot, dogged fighter – ADC mourns Yinka appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...