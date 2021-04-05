In the spirit of Easter celebration, the Oruwari Briggs House on Sunday April 4, held a thanksgiving service for the life of Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, her children, the Lulu-Briggs family and the entire Oruwari Briggs house of Abonnema. Family, friends and well wishers joined Members of the Oruwari Briggs House to thank God for […]

The post Oeuwari Briggs House holds thanksgiving service for Seinye, Lulu-Briggs family appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...