James Ogunnaike

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate arrest of three Mobile Policemen who were alleged to have extorted the sum of one hundred and fifty-three thousand (#153,000 ) from one Sheriff Adedigba, a student of Lagos State University.

The three policemen, according to a statement issued by the command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, included Inspector Sunday John, Sgt. Jimoh Asimiya and Sgt. Solomon Adedapo.

Oyeyemi said, “the trio were alleged to have forcefully extorted the said amount of money from the complainant while he was traveling from Abeokuta to Lagos”.

“Having heard about the incident on social media, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPO, Owode Egba division, whose jurisdiction the incident happened to fish out the erring officers with immediate effect”.

“The three officers were quickly identified and apprehended. The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim, while the officers are currently undergoing departmental orderly room trial where appropriate punishment will be awarded to them”.

“The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the public not to hesitate to report any officer of the command found doing anything that is not consistent with the law of land”.

Ajogun also warned officers and men of the command to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the force, as such will not be condoned.

