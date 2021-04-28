Jane Osemudiamen

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun (MFR) has commended the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare for his innovative ideas resulting in sustainable growth in the youth and sports sector.

Speaking when the Minister paid him a courtesy visit, Abiodun commended the Minister for successfully hosting the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival despite the cash crunch and other attending pressure.

“Your appointment as the Minister of Youth and Sports is well deserved as we couldn’t have had a more energetic, knowledgeable, widely travelled and experienced man than you holding this position”.

The Governor used the occasion of the Minister’s visit to adopt Nigerian 100m Hurdler Tobi Amusan, thereby brightening the prospect of her winning medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Adopt a-Talent initiative has seen State Governors, individuals, and corporate bodies adopt some Olympics- bound athletes to support their preparations for the Olympics. The initiative was halted by the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic last year. Mr. Abiodun said he decided to adopt Amusan not just because she is an Indigene of Ogun State, but because she is a symbol of the Nigerian spirit of talent and hard work.

Amusan made her mark at the big stage by winning silver in the African Youth Championships in 2013, capped it with a Gold medal at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championship in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, emerged Commonwealth champion in 2018 African Champion in 2019. She is a two-time African Champion.

She was ranked 4th in the World following her feat at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

The money would be paid directly into the athlete’s account to fund her preparations for the Olympics.

In his response, the Minister reiterated his commitment to youth development, while commending the Executive Governor for keying into the youth and sports development agenda.

He lauded the efforts put into the Digital Hub launched in the state a few weeks ago as well as the Youth -based Agriculture programmes.