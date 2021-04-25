By Anayo Okoli

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has condemned the attack on the Omuma country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, describing it as s sacrilege against everything moral and ethical.

In a statement signed by the publicity Secretary of Prof. led Igbo apex body, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said the action is against Igbo culture and tradition.

“This is not acceptable and must be condemned by Ndigbo, anywhere, everywhere.

“We must as Igbo, no matter the cause, not attack our sanctuaries. This is an abomination and a new development that is totally out of character of the Igbo.

“The President General therefore warns the Igbo youths not to be used or make themselves available to be used by those elements within and outside Igbo land that want to turn the South East of Nigeria into a theatre of crises, conflicts and violence.

READ ALSO:

“We must as Ndigbo be careful with what confronts us in the form of challenges against the prospects and possibilities of achieving our objective of a President of Nigeria from the South East of Nigeria by our detractors and competitors. “The present attempt to turn the South East, the most peaceful zone in Nigeria in recent years, into a crises and violent region, definitely has ulterior motives which must be thoroughly investigated.

“Also, the idea of targeting the leaders of the zone is equally a serious issue that must be considered by the leaders of the zone and the federal government.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses sadness over the unfortunate incident at Omuma and grateful to God that His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma and members of his immediate family were not hurt”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns attack on Uzodinma’s country home appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...