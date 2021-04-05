Breaking News

Oil spill: Itsekiri communities kick over alleged exclusion from affected areas

The  Omadino People Congress (OPC) has cautioned Chevron Nigeria Limited over alleged attempt to exclude  Itsekiri communities from areas affected by the recent oil spill at Otunana Field in Omadino community area of Jurisdiction,  noting that their sources of livelihoods have been damaged by the oil spill.

OPC in a statement signed by its National Coordinator,  Comrade Peter Saniyo,  stated that:“ Chevron Nigeria Limited should immediately carryout the joint investigation visit, where all stakeholders will be  involved. It has been over two months since the  oil spillage incident occurred and no joint investigation visit has been carried out.

“The people of Omadino community and Itsekiri nation are peace-loving and non-violent but any attempt to exclude Itsekiri  communities which are Omadino, Bateren and Deghele, will be resisted. 

  Any attempt to exclude Omadino, Bateren and Deghele communities who are the major stakeholders of Otunana, Makaraba and Abiteye fields in the joint investigation visit, will render that process useless and an effort in futility and will create an unnecessary confusion that could threaten the existing peaceful relationship between the Ijaw and Itsekiri.

“We call on  Delta State Government to immediately caution persons trying to promote discord  through various ulterances and publications”.

