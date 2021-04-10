Gbaramatu Youth Association has threaten to shutdown Chevron Nigeria Limited Operations in their domain following what they described as the company’s “I don’t care attitude” to affected oil spill impacted communities in Gbaramatu.

President of Gbaramatu Youth Council, Comrade Shadrach Onitsha Ebikeme and Secretary, Comrade Ebike Joel Asoh, both handed down the warning on behalf of affected oil spill impacted communities in Gbaramatu, they alerted that Chevron operation in their waterways which includes the North IP Line will be shutdown as a result of the large quantum of oil spillage that occurred in the area, destroying fishing activities, aquatic lives and their means of livelihood and has caused suffering and pains on the people without any compensation from Chevron.

The youth Council in a press statement signed by its President and Secretary, said “We write to reiterate our position on the oil spillage in Gbaramatu Kingdom on CNL’s 16 inch Makaraba Otunana Abiteye Truck Line and to address some of the critical issues that are obviously slowing the pace of bringing about environmental justice to the good Ijaw people of Gbaramatu Kingdom, whose means of livelihood has been destroyed.

“While we agree that there are impacted neighboring kingdoms affected by the oil spill as a result of the flow of the river which is natural, we make bold to uphold that the JIV should be done involving only Gbaramatu Kingdom due to the fact that the spillage point is in Gbaramatu territory, as such, involving other ethnic group in such defining investigation will only amount to undermine the territorial integrity of the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

It is for this salient reason, the Traditional Council, through its Fiyewei, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, the Gbaramatu Chairmen Forum and the GYC have strongly reiterated this position at every given opportunity. And we the youths with a clear knowledge and understanding of the implication of such barbaric act are firm to ensure that the above position is followed up to the latter in the entire process of the JIV.

The group stressed that days after CNL, Delta State Government and other relevant stakeholders appealed to their Royal Father, His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, the Pere of the Gbaramatu Kingdom to speak to his people in order to evacuate the Abiteye, Otunana, Makaraba CNL platforms which they have since occupied in protest to demand CNL to take responsibility for the naturally caused spill on a 16 inch pipeline that has been laid by Chevron since 1974 in order to allow CNL to swiftly conduct the JIV as promised.

They described their Monarch as an ambassador of good peace with regards and respect for constituted authority did asked his people to leave CNL facility and they have since done so in obedience to his directive, positing that Chevron is trying to ridicule his efforts by refusing to timely conduct the JIV and such act of disrespect will certainly get tough backlash from the youths if the JIV is not conducted in few days.

The Gbaramatu Youth body is also cautioned some of their kinsmen to desist from attempting to go contrary from the directive of the Traditional Council as well as betray the people , adding that anyone spotted will face full wrath from the youth of the clan.

