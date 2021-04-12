A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has warned his party against imposition of candidate in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State. National Chairman of the defunct United Progressives Party (UPP), who spoke yesterday at an event to present over 1000 members and the state party structure of […]

