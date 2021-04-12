Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Niger Delta activist and ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo as he clocks 50 years.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba, said that Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo his an illustrious son of Niger Delta, who had contributed immensely to the peace and development of the region.

READ ALSO PDP SW Congress: Fayose escapes attack as over 150 armed thugs invade hotel

He said that Ekpemupolo’s crave for the development of Niger Delta compelled him to embrace the Presidential Amnesty offered by the Federal Government to armed agitators in the region in 2009, thereby ending the near-intractable militancy in the area.

He remarked that ‘’Tompolo’’ contributed hugely to the restoration and sustenance of peace in Delta, recalling that his swift intervention in one of those “tough times’’ helped to nip in the bud, a dangerously brewing crisis in the state and the region.

The governor urged him to continue to do good, as it was fulfilling and rewarding to be benevolent, “especially now that you have attained the golden age’’.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta, I felicitate with an illustrious son of the Niger Delta, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo on the occasion of his 50th birth anniversary.

“Tompolo, as he is fondly called, is an embodiment of peace and has contributed greatly to the peace and development of the oil-rich Niger Delta, and has continued to partner governments in the maintenance of peace in the region. We are grateful to him for his support.

“As he celebrates his golden jubilee, it is my prayer and that of the people of Delta that God will continue to bless him with good health and wisdom to continue in his services to humanity,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Okowa felicitates with Tompolo at 50 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...