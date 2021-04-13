…Vows to prepare students for ‘complex, unpredictable future,

By Steve Oko

The new Vice-Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, has hinted that the university would commence commercial farming to help shore up its Internally Generated Revenues, IGR, as well as prepare the students for “complex and unpredictable future”.

Professor Iwe who disclosed this while addressing the university community said that both students and staff would be motivated to actively participate in farming and agricultural production on the university land “for maximum utilisation and expansion of the university space.”

He noted that since Government subvention had become marginal “and is very likely to continue to be so in the foreseeable future”, his administration would “triple efforts” in its IGR drive.

The Professor of Food Science & Technology, said his administration would aggressively pursue integrated commercial cropping of high value tree crops like palm trees and castor oil; and arable crops like cassava and maize, besides poultry, piggery, fishery and snailery.

Professor Iwe who vowed to ensure prudent management of resources, also said he would re-activate the MOUAU Ltd more efficient engagement in business ventures to boost its IGR.

He further promised to promote students’ and staff welfare to elicit their best output.

“The welfare of staff shall be vigorously encouraged and pursued. “Determined efforts and proactive measures shall be put in place to ensure the welfare of students by sustaining provisions for constant supply of water, electricity and garbage disposal”.

The VC who declared that he had zero tolerance for cultism advised students to consciously pursue academic excellence and shun vices and distractions.

