A North Carolina woman who grew up picking cotton got married at 14 and went on to become the oldest living American with more than 120 great-great-grandchildren has died peacefully in her home, according to her family. Hester Ford who was 115 was the was the oldest living American when she died Saturday in Charlotte, […]

The post Oldest Living American Hester Ford Dead At 115 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...