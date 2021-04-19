Sen. Biodun Olujimi, (PDP Ekiti South Senatorial district), has condemned the recent killing of six persons in a cult clash at Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State. In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Olujimi described the incident as condemnable, unacceptable and alien to the behavioral pattern of peace-loving […]

