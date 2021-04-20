The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal, on Tuesday, struck out the case filed by Eyitayo Jegede, challenging the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Jegede was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in the state.

Jegede had filed a petition at the tribunal following the re-election of Governor Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar, dismissed the case of the PDP candidate on grounds that it lacked merit.

“The issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this Tribunal has no jurisdiction,” he ruled.

Reacting to the judgement of the tribunal, Akeredolu addressed journalists at the Government House in Akure, the state capital.

The governor thanked the tribunal for the judgement and the people of the state for their support. He extended an olive branch to Jegede, asking the PDP candidate to join hands with him to move the state forward.

The tribunal had last week announced in a notice made available to journalists that judgment had been fixed for Wednesday.

However, in another notice issued on Monday evening by the Tribunal Secretary, parties involved in the case were informed that the date has changed to Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...