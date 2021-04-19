By Dayo Johnson

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sunday said that six person died in the auto crash in which a passenger bus plunged into a river at Aponmu village.

Image maker of the Ondo FRSC, Abiola Fadumo said those that died included three males, two females and a child.

Fadumo who told vanguard that thr rescue operation ended at about 7pm said eight persons injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital.

