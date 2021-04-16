State Assembly leadership read riot act

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Factional members of the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been reconciled by the leadership of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

At a peace meeting with the union members in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun prevailed on warring factions to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the two factions, Jacob Adebo, Gbenga Ijalade, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole and Chairman House Committee on Public Utilities and Transport, Hon Towase Kuti.

Rt Hon Oleyelogun at the meeting read the riot act to the warring factions.

He said that “Government would not watch as the existing peace in the state was being threatened by any group in any guise.

“This House of Assembly will not allow any threat to the reigning peace in Ondo State from the National Union of Road Transport Workers or its affiliate groups.

Oleyelogun maintained that the suspension of the activities of the State chapter of the union by the state government remains valid and urged members of the two factions to embrace peace in the interest of the state.

Responding, both factional union leaders, Jacob Adebo and Gbenga Ijalade agreed to allow peace to reign in the state as proposed by the House Leadership.

In the peace agreement signed by the factional leaders, they agreed that any group that engages in an act that could threaten the peace of the state will face the full wrath of the law.

The two leaders also agreed that any individual whether as Chairman and member of the executive ( State or Zonal ) that may be facing prosecution relating to the previous crisis in the union should continue to face the interrogation of law enforcement agencies regardless of the current peace meeting.

