A man has died after a shooting outside a hospital in Paris, police say.

Two people were shot by an assailant outside the Henry Dunant private hospital in the 16th arrondissement at about 1:40 pm on Monday afternoon, April 12, Reuters reports.

A police source said one person died, another was injured and being treated at the hospital in front of which he had been shot.

Witnesses at the scene suggest it could be a case of tragic score-settling, while authorities have not made any links with terrorism.

Paris police said the shooter fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle. Police had no other immediate details.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle, the source said, adding that nothing was known about the motive for the attack.

Noura Berrahmouni, DSPAP Alliance said that the person killed is a man and the person injured is a woman who was working as a security agent for the hospital.

“It was so fast we suppose it was a score-settling if not, we think there would be more victims,” she said.

The shooter wore a hood, fired several times, according to witnesses on BFM-TV.

Henry Dunant, owned by the French Red Cross, is also currently being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

