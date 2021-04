One civilian identified as Jacob Auta was killed as bandits attacked a military base in the Zazzaga community, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. Reports said a military vehicle was stolen during the attack which took place around 4:00 pm on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen came riding on motorcycles as they stormed the […]

