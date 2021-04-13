A suspect has been detained after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, CNN reports.

A police statement confirmed that the shooting in Knoxville left one male victim dead and a police officer injured. The statement added that a possible suspect had been taken in for questioning.

The officer, who has not yet been named, is expected to survive after being shot at least one time at Austin-East Magnet high school.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon confirmed that she spoke to the officer and that he is expected to be okay, but will need to undergo surgery.

Kincannon said that the officer was in “good spirits.”

The Knoxville police department confirmed that “officers responded to Austin-East Magnet high school on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school.

“Upon the approach of the subject, shots were fired,” the department said in a statement.

The officer was struck at least one time and taken to UT medical center, while the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement continued.

“There are no other known gunshot victims,” it said.

Cops and emergency workers rushed to the scene around 3.15 pm on Monday, April 12, and blocked off access to the school.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, confirmed a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas said.

He added that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation” and that additional information would be provided later.

Three helicopters were on the scene shortly after the shooting, and local reporters said that there was a large police presence, with officers confirming that multiple agencies were at the location.

Like this: Like Loading...