Operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command, on Tuesday night, repelled another attack by gunmen on one of their stations in the state.

The attack was launched on the Ugbodo Police Station in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

This development led to a gun duel between the hoodlums and the police.

While one of the hoodlums was killed, it was gathered that one of the policemen, who repelled the attack, was injured and rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

According to PUNCH, a top security source in the state, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen launched the attack around 12 am.

The source said:

“But they met stiff resistance from the policemen at the station. In the ensuing battle, a police officer sustained an injury, while the gunmen later retreated with some of them being hit by bullets from the policemen.

“In the morning, the police went in search of the bush in the area and discovered the corpse of one of the gunmen.

“It was learnt that a gallon of petrol was also found near the deceased, which was suspected that they had planned to set the station ablaze.

“The corpse of the deceased was evacuated to the mortuary, while the injured police officer was rushed to hospital, where he was said to be receiving treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command is yet to release a statement concerning the development.

