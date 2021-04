The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Saturday named Ife-Moro road after the late Afenifere Spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

The post Ooni names Ife -Moro road after late Yinka Odumakin appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...