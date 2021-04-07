By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and Founder, Slum 2 School Initiative, Otto Orondaam have joined oral care brand, Pepsodent to launch a global campaign for its 2021 World Oral Health celebration.

Highlighting the importance of building a good oral care routine within the family, the #brushwithme campaign was launched in a round table conference of fifteen delegates, which held at the Unilever head office, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the conference, Director of Dentistry, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Bola Alonge noted that brushing at night was a good preventive measure against oral health diseases like cavities and tooth decay, as it helps prevent overnight infestation of the tooth by micro-organisms.

“In line with research findings, experts agree that tooth decay is the world’s most widespread disease and dental cavities are one of the most prevalent conditions amongst children in the world. These are easily preventable by establishing a regular routine to brush both day and night with fluoride toothpaste, reducing sugar consumption, and visiting the dentist regularly,” she said.

Also read:

However, Otto Orondaam, founder of the Slum 2 School initiative gave credit to the brand on its affordability for parents and children in the lower rung of the economic ladder, while opining that more can be done.

Summarily, Toluwaleke Salu, Category Manager for Oral Care, reiterated Pepsodent’s commitment towards adhering to industry standards and consumer health. She also revealed the tremendous work the brand had done over the years in educating over 5 million school children on the importance of good oral care.

“At the heart of the #BrushWithMe Campaign is the launch of the #brushwithme online challenge that aims to reinforce the importance of parents prioritising their own oral health, as children mimic their everyday habits. Participants are expected to take a picture with their kids brushing day and night and upload it on their social media handles” she said.

Other dental professionals in attendance include Dr Timi Akinmuda – CEO Blanche Dental Clinic and representatives from the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA); Dr Uyi Idah and Dr Feyisike Dauda who pointed out that fewer people visit dental clinics for oral check-ups “although there have been more reported cases of oral health issues in the past one year”.

The event ended with keynotes from dental professionals on diet and habits that can help improve oral hygiene for families and individuals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Oral care: Mercy Johnson, Otto Orondaam chart new course with Pepsodent appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...