In a bid to support victims of road crashes, Bremer Good Fellows (BGF) has partnered with On-the-Highway Accident Victims. Founder, On-the-Highway Africa and Project Director, Highway Accident Victims Relief, Julie Chi- Nwaoha, disclosed the pact on in Lagos recently. Two recipients, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), were awarded the sum N25, 000 each. The first recipient was at the examination stage, while the other was on the verge of being discharged.

Speaking on the gesture, Chi-Nwaoha said the project was aimed at bringing relief to pains and agony of people involved in Road Traffic Crashes (RTC).

She said RTCs are not accidents, but predictable consequences of actions that are preventable. She said: “The global status report on road safety by World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights that the number of annual road traffic deaths has reached 1.35 million, that excessive and inappropriate speed are the primary causes of crashes on roads that these crashes have led to injuries and most often untimely death of the victims.

The President, BGF, Chukwudi Unachukwu, who spoke virtually, said his organisation was partnering with the project in tandem with his vision and mission, which is to show love by helping the needy and make the world a better place for everyone.

Unachukwu said the cost of treatment and hospital bills are very high, which most times are out of the reach of the common man, hence the reason for their empathy.

In his words: “When there is a road traffic crash, the burden is disproportionately borne by pedestrians, motorcyclists and motorists, in particular those living in developing countries.

While presenting the cheque to one of the beneficiaries, Ikeja Unit Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Emma Fekoya, said the Corp has the mandate to eradicate RTCs and create a safe motoring environment.

Fekoya said the mandate was enormous, but the Corps, however, is equal to the task and has achieved this in this past three decades. She said that FRSC, in achieving the mandate, was able to engage all relevant stakeholders to synergise in the promotion of safety, intensify education of the motoring public on the use of road via different platforms.

According to her, FRSC also engages in prompt rescue services to reduce crashes by 15 per cent and fatality by 20 per cent, abiding in the tenet of 2021 strategic goal and effective enforcement with an emphasis on causative offences of crashes also known as critical offences.

Deputy Director of Clinical Services and Training, LASUTH, Dr Bamidele Ayodele, who witnessed the presentation, noted that the government could not do it alone, hence contributions from private and individuals are welcome.

