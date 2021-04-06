By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, will arrive in Imo state, today.

The Special Adviser/Chief of protocol to the Governor of Imo state, Bright Nwelue, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The statement added that Osinbajo will be commissioning a road project, among which include the Dick-tiger road up to Methodist junction and connecting Chukwuma Nwaoha.

It said: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN will today commission one of the most critical roads in Imo State solidly constructed and delivered by the Shared Prosperity Government OF Senator Hope Uzodimma.”

However, Vanguard was told that the Vice President would also use the opportunity to visit the Owerri Correctional centre as well as the Imo state police headquarters, which was bombed by the hoodlums early hours of Monday, an operation that lasted up to 3 hours.

