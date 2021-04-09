Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will today, launch the Solar Power Naija Programme in Jigawa State commencing with the Jangefe Community which will get 1,000 Solar Home Systems.

The event is in pursuit of the Economic Sustainability Plan midwifed by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The ESP is chaired by the Vice-President.

The installation in Jigawa is part of a 100,000 scheme with A-SOLAR, a local solar power company implementing part of the ESP Solar Power Naija’s planned 5 million connections across the country.

The Ministry of Power through the Rural Electrification Agency is the implementing agency for the 5 million off-grid solar connections programme.

The programme provides N140 billion in concessionary financing from the Central Bank of Nigeria and Commercial Banks for off-grid developers to roll out mini-grids and solar home systems that will cost from N3,000 per month (and up, depending on system type) to provide electricity to locations all across the country.

Today’s event is flagged off by Osinbajo will tremendously transform power availability in the Jigawa town, as entrepreneurs will have ready access to power to ensure the smooth running of their businesses. The programme will also benefit homeowners.

Jangefe in the Kazaure Emirate of Jigawa will be the first location covered by the A-Solar company and will have 1,000 Solar Home Systems installed across the community (covering about 5,000 citizens).

The community will pay monthly energy payments until the systems are fully paid for at the point in which there will be a transfer of ownership to each consumer in the community.

Jangefe is a rural farming community that uses the water bodies around the area for all year farming. The economic activity in Jangefe provides the opportunity for the community to be powered and pay for consumption.

A-Solar leveraged the Roni LGA and Kazaure Emirate Council to do mass sensitization for an understanding of the usage of the system and payment mechanisms.

