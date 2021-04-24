Osora Moje hosts Art lovers, and enthusiasts at his first Solo Art Exhibition, titled, “Look Beneath the Surface” at the Centurion Showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 17th April 2021. The event was with sponsorship from “Diageo, Johnnie Walker, The World’s No. 1 Scotch Whisky” and “My Girlfriend’s Closet, A High Luxury Consignment Store at […]

The post Osora Moje Hosts His First Solo Art Exhibition At Centurion Showroom appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...