Osoranna Mojekwu, forging his own in the art community by his alias; Osora Moje, is a Nigerian-American Studio Artist, who has dedicated his art to tell visually compelling stories that aim to reintroduce the Nigerian society to the beauty of who they were prior to the infusion of Western culture. He spent his formative years […]

The post Osoranna Mojekwu: Telling Pre-Colonial Africa Stories With Unique Art Installations appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...