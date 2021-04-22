By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Protesting members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), on Thursday, blocked the convoy of Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi.

The members of the two Union had converged and started the peaceful protest for full implementation of financial autonomy of the judiciary at the State High Court, Oke-Fia and march to Customary Court through to Federal High Court opposite Osun State House of Assembly along Osogbo/Gbongan road.

At about 11:20 am, while members of the two unions were marching to the Osun State Government Secretariat the convoy of the Deputy Governor ran to the midst of the protesters before the secretariat.

Rather than They o give way to the five-star convoy, the protesters insisted that the convoy moves behind them. The protesters used their placards and banners to blocked the convoy as the security details implored them to give way.

However, the convoy later manoeuvred its way from the protesters as it escaped through a Petrol Station entrance and find its way through the second gate.

