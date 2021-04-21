Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the failed kidnap attempt by suspected herdsmen at Koka village in Obokun local government area of Osun State, residents have claimed to have intercepted one person allegedly involved in the act.

Some herdsmen had invaded Koka village on Monday morning attempting to kidnap villagers but were repelled by members of the Hunters Group in the state after a gun duel.

It was gathered that one Salisu was intercepted on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to get the drug to treat another person suspected to have sustained a gun wound.

A resident, Wale Adeoye said, “We caught the guy at Omu village, a neighbouring community with Koka. He said he wanted to get a procaine injection but has refused to confess what he wanted to do with it. We have handed him over to the police”, said the source

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said one 18-year-old Salisu Sulaiman was arrested at about 12:15 pm on Tuesday in the community.

“The suspect, who is from Idofian in Kwara State, is now in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department assisting police to track down others,” she said.

Meanwhile, a socio-cultural group, Kiriji Heritage Defenders in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Ekundayo Ademola alerted the state government that some herdsmen are taking refuge inside a thick forest that linked Two major towns to the state capital.

“We bring it to the notice of the government that suspected herdsmen that attacked Koka Village, Obokun local government late Sunday evening are still hiding in the forest around Osogbo, Iragbiji and Ibokun.

“The fleeing herdsmen are more than 8 as being insinuated. Some hunters chased them from Koka and they fled into the forest along Iragbiji and Osogbo. Through the forest, the gunmen can also access Ibokun.

“We advise Osun State Government to mobilise all security groups -both conventional and unconventional ones to storm the forest and flush out these criminals before they cause another havoc”, the statement reads.

